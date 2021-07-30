Tucson lottery office moves to Grant Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Lottery recently set up shop at a new location, officials announced Thursday.

According to a news release from the Arizona Lottery, the Tucson location has moved to 2955 East Grant Road. The new location offers a more spacious office and lobby for southern Arizonans who need to claim prizes or want to buy lottery tickets.

The new location also has the state’s first drive-thru lottery service, where customers can redeem tickets or buy games.

“Our expansion and the addition of a Drive Thru is all about offering improved services and a better player experience in Southern Arizona,” Arizona Lottery Executive Director Gregg Edgar said.

“We invite everyone to come check out our new games, relax and play in our spacious lounge, and use our new photo wall to mark their memorable Lottery moments and big wins.”

Edgar also said that proceeds from the lottery goes toward “vital programs and services” in the state.

Lobby hours are between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Drive-thru hours are between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and players can redeem 15 tickets at the drive-thru, up to $599.

