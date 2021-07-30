Tucson woman indicted in fatal human smuggling case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal grand jury indicted a Tucson woman on Tuesday, July 27 after she allegedly caused the death of one person while smuggling immigrants earlier this year.

The grand jury indicted Michelle Sunshine Betters, 44, on charges of transporting undocumented immigrants while placing their lives in jeopardy, causing injuries and causing someone’s death.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department on were called on June 3 to a two-vehicle wreck on state highway 86, where they found one of Betters’ passengers dead and another injured.

Authorities said they determined Betters was driving a car that sideswiped a truck, then went off road and hit a tree. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another example of the dangers of human smuggling resulting in a tragic death,” said special agent in charge Scott Brown at Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix. “HSI is committed to investigating these human smuggling organizations that prey on the vulnerable and have no regard for the sanctity of life. We will stop at nothing to bringing those involved to face justice.”

The court ordered that Betters be detained before her trial, which is slated for September 8.

