Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson woman indicted in fatal human smuggling case

A Tucson woman was detained after her indictment in a human smuggling case that caused one...
A Tucson woman was detained after her indictment in a human smuggling case that caused one person's death.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A federal grand jury indicted a Tucson woman on Tuesday, July 27 after she allegedly caused the death of one person while smuggling immigrants earlier this year.

The grand jury indicted Michelle Sunshine Betters, 44, on charges of transporting undocumented immigrants while placing their lives in jeopardy, causing injuries and causing someone’s death.

The Tohono O’odham Police Department on were called on June 3 to a two-vehicle wreck on state highway 86, where they found one of Betters’ passengers dead and another injured.

Authorities said they determined Betters was driving a car that sideswiped a truck, then went off road and hit a tree. The injured person was taken to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, this is yet another example of the dangers of human smuggling resulting in a tragic death,” said special agent in charge Scott Brown at Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix. “HSI is committed to investigating these human smuggling organizations that prey on the vulnerable and have no regard for the sanctity of life. We will stop at nothing to bringing those involved to face justice.”

The court ordered that Betters be detained before her trial, which is slated for September 8.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

To help fight the bite, experts say you should wear deet bug spray during dawn and dusk and...
Mosquito populations could sharply rise after heavy monsoon rains
Fact Finders July 30
FACT FINDERS: Child Tax Credit opt out deadline coming up
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban
The Arizona Lottery's Tucson office recently moved to Grant road.
Tucson lottery office moves to Grant Road
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears another Senate hurdle