Two dogs rescued after being left in hot cars in Marana parking lot

After one dog was rescued, police said, they were notified of another trapped dog in the same...
After one dog was rescued, police said, they were notified of another trapped dog in the same parking lot.(KCRG)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two dogs are going to be okay after, police say, they were locked in two different hot cars in a store parking lot on Thursday, July 29.

Marana police Sgt. Abel Samano said Animal Control officers were called to the parking lot of the Costco on West Costco Drive around 4:45 p.m. after citizens broke the window of one car and got the dog out.

Samano said police officers were called to stand by while Animal Control officers assessed the scene and found the dog’s owner, who they charged with three misdemeanors.

As officers were leaving, Samano said, Costco employees pointed out another dog trapped in another car, which was also rescued.

Neither of the dogs were injured or sick, he said.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

