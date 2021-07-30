Veteran Tucson reporter Valerie Cavazos joins KOLD News 13

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veteran investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos has joined the KOLD News 13 staff.

Valerie graduated from the University of Arizona with a journalism degree and headed east and worked in several markets, including Hartford, Albany, South Bend, and Boston before returning to the Old Pueblo as an anchor at KOLD in the early 2000s.

Valerie is a Tucson native and has enjoyed a decades-long career as an anchor and Emmy-nominated investigative reporter.

Valerie grew up in the military -- her father met her mother while stationed at Davis Monthan Air Force Base. She also lived abroad -- in Italy -- for three years, which gave her a valuable worldwide perspective on life. Basketball became a passion then and she joined the first-ever girls’ basketball team at Santa Rita High School.

Journalism is a privilege and responsibility to Valerie and that thinking has led to a successful career holding authorities accountable.

Valerie’s first story will air at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2. It will examine how costly it may be for school districts to help students catch back up following the pandemic. Below is a preview of her investigation.

She has two adult-aged children, Samantha and James. James is following in her footsteps after recently graduating with the same degree from the UA.

She has taken on various volunteer roles over the years and served on the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation and currently serves on the UA Journalism Advisory Committee.

Valerie spends her free time enjoying southern Arizona’s unique cultural flavor with family and friends. She feels she’s living the dream and is fortunate to have never worked a day in her life.

If you have a story idea or something you want investigated, please email her at valerie.cavazos@kold.com . You can follow Valerie on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValerieCavazosNews

