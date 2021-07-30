“With Laura Conover in office, we are not going to get justice”: family calls for immediate resignation of Pima County Attorney

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A family is furious after the Pima County Attorney’s Office dropped all charges in a road rage shooting incident.

On March 4, 2021, 27-year-old Rudy Vega was a passenger of his friend’s vehicle when a close call turned deadly. In the official summary report, 32-year-old David Rivera told police he was driving west on Valencia when he was “cut off” by an SUV. He reported someone in the vehicle “flashed a firearm” in his direction, so he grabbed a loaded handgun next to him fired three times.

“We have received confirmation that all of the gunshots came from the rear,” said Monique Coronado, Vega’s aunt. “Rudy was shot at the back of the head. It wasn’t three gunshots; it was actually eight gunshots.”

According to the police report, Rivera pulled over and called 911 after pulling the trigger. However, Vega’s friend kept driving to take him to the hospital (where Vega later died).

Vega’s friend told police no one in the vehicle owned or had a gun and detectives did not find a firearm in the SUV.

This week, the Pima County Attorney’s Office dismissed all charges.

Statement from Pima County Attorney's Office (PCAO)

“How do we know that Rudy wasn’t fearful?” asked Coronado. “Why isn’t anybody talking for Rudy and saying Rudy was fearful? We have learned Rudy’s last words during the gunfire was, ‘What’s happening?’ Someone who feels threatened or afraid will pull over. It’s my believe Rivera was acting as a vigilante, waiting for someone to cross his path. It’s public record he has a history of domestic violence. With Laura Conover in office, we are not going to get justice for Rudy. We are hoping she resigns and someone more capable of fulfilling this position will fill it. She has to remember that the Latino community; the minority community, also has a voice.”

“Laura Conover, by making the wrong decision, it’s like Rudy got murdered all over again,” said Melanie Montoya, Vega’s mother. “She let a criminal walk free, he shouldn’t be free. Laura Conover shouldn’t be a Pima County Attorney.”

In response, Conover sent the following statement:

“We do not make legal decisions based on a family’s grief, no matter how badly we feel their loss. Our mandate is to do the right thing. We cannot and will not pursue charges in cases where there is not a substantial likelihood of conviction; that is the law. As we continue to do this work, our thoughts remain with the Vega family.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.