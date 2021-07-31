Advertise
Tucson Border Patrol agent dies in car crash

(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Sector agent and a civilian motorist died in a head-on collision on State Route 86 outside of Sells, Arizona at 12:20 a.m. Saturday, July 31.

According to Chief Patrol Agent John R. Modlin, multiple emergency response agencies, including a life flight, responded to the scene.

A short time after the collision, both the agent and the sole occupant driver of the other vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene.

We will provide further details as they become available.

