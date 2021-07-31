Family of Jacob Dindinger remember their hero

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The family of the brave 20-year-old EMT who lost his life nearly two weeks ago spoke out.

Jacob’s uncle, Andy Dindinger, describes his nephew as loving, caring, and adventurous — the kind of person who loved to live life with his family and friends.

“He had been certified as a scuba diver, he was working on a certification for skydiving,” said Dindinger.

With Jacob’s life cut short, his uncle reminisced his precious moments with him.

“We would always talk sports all the time, he was a big Vikings fan, we’re cowboys’ fans, so there was always a little clash there and he was trying to trick my son into becoming a Vikings fan,” he said.

The last time the family got together was for the fourth of July weekend, and Andy says he would have never thought that would have been the last time he saw his nephew.

“It was a fun weekend, so much fun, we set up movies on our projector, with our campfire going, I’m so glad we did it,” he added.

Jacob’s story captivated the world. The family has been receiving so much support from people across the U.S. and out of the country, like Scotland and Australia.

His uncle really wants to thank everyone who jumped into action that night, from the victims who lost their life, to all the first responders, and to the neighbors who helped some of them seek shelter during the shooting.

They are also sending all their prayers and love to Cassandra, the other EMT who was with Jacob the night of the mass shooting.

