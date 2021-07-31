Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: For the first time ever, Tucson has recorded more than 8 inches of rain in one month. As we wind down July and head into August, we are going to be pressing pause on the monsoon with slim storm chances and warmer temperatures.

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 10-20% chance for showers and storms for much of next week as high pressure sags down towards the south. We will see a slight uptick in activity by next Friday and Saturday as it shifts back towards the four corners region.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mainly sunny with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Veteran investigative reporter Valerie Cavazos has joined the KOLD News 13 staff.
Veteran Tucson reporter Valerie Cavazos joins KOLD News 13
New guidelines have been issued in Pima County as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Pima County issues new COVID-19 guidelines
Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, May 28th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch is in place through 5AM for western Pima County
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST JULY 30, 2021
KOLD 10 p.m. forecast July 30, 2021
KOLD evening forecast July 30, 2021
KOLD forecast July 30, 2021
Officials identify boy swept away in Santa Cruz County wash