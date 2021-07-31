FIRST ALERT FORECAST: For the first time ever, Tucson has recorded more than 8 inches of rain in one month. As we wind down July and head into August, we are going to be pressing pause on the monsoon with slim storm chances and warmer temperatures.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 10-20% chance for showers and storms for much of next week as high pressure sags down towards the south. We will see a slight uptick in activity by next Friday and Saturday as it shifts back towards the four corners region.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mainly sunny with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.