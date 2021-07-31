Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Green Valley man accused of voyeurism, trying to sexually exploit minor

Robb Baerman, 83, faces charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and voyeurism.
Robb Baerman, 83, faces charges of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and voyeurism.(Sahuarita Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A man is facing charges after, police say, he followed a minor and tried to sexually exploit them at a Sahuarita supermarket earlier this month.

Sahuarita police arrested Robb Baerman, 83, on Friday, July 29, charging him with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

Police said they were called to the Fry’s Marketplace on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard in response to a report that a man had been following the victim through the store, including the restroom.

Authorities had previously sought the public’s help in identifying Baerman.

Police say they identified and interviewed Baerman, as well as conducted more interviews and gathered evidence, before they arrested Baerman

Baerman was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he remained Friday evening.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Friday, July 30
To help fight the bite, experts say you should wear deet bug spray during dawn and dusk and...
Mosquito populations could sharply rise after heavy monsoon rains
To help fight the bite, experts say you should wear deet bug spray during dawn and dusk and...
Mosquito populations could sharply rise after heavy monsoon rains
Fact Finders July 30
FACT FINDERS: Child Tax Credit opt out deadline coming up