Green Valley man accused of voyeurism, trying to sexually exploit minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A man is facing charges after, police say, he followed a minor and tried to sexually exploit them at a Sahuarita supermarket earlier this month.

Sahuarita police arrested Robb Baerman, 83, on Friday, July 29, charging him with luring a minor for sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

Police said they were called to the Fry’s Marketplace on Rancho Sahuarita Boulevard in response to a report that a man had been following the victim through the store, including the restroom.

Authorities had previously sought the public’s help in identifying Baerman.

Police say they identified and interviewed Baerman, as well as conducted more interviews and gathered evidence, before they arrested Baerman

Baerman was booked into the Pima County Jail, where he remained Friday evening.

