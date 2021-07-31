Advertise
Pedestrian hit by car, TPD on scene to investigate

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Police are on scene near Broadway and Wilmot where KOLD is told a pedestrian was hit.

The involved vehicle remained on scene.

The pedestrian who was hit is an adult male and has been transported with life-threatening injuries to the hospital.

The area is expected to be closed for some time while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

