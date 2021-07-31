Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Vaccines not required, testing optional for UArizona students

University makes the announcement Friday
Students are strongly encouraged, but not required, to get vaccines and wear masks on campus.
Students are strongly encouraged, but not required, to get vaccines and wear masks on campus.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:27 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona will not mandate students to receive COVID-19 vaccines, as they prepare for the fall semester, and the college says testing for the virus will now be voluntary.

The school says it may require students and employees to comply with mandatory COVID-19 testing in the event of a significant outbreak.

According to a letter sent to students, vaccines are strongly encouraged, and the university asks students upload their vaccine documents using the Campus Health system to help administrators track its progress towards immunity.

As of Friday, more than 15,000 students had already shared their documents.

Masks are also encouraged on campus, according to the school. They are, however, required in certain areas such as:

  • Inside a Cat Tran shuttle or any other public transportation provided by the university.
  • Any building or facility that is operated by or affiliated with the university where patients or human research subjects participating in clinical research are seen in person.
  • In locations where personal protective equipment (including masks) has always been required to maintain safety protocols for situations with high hazards, such as areas where regulated chemicals are used or stored and other laboratory settings.

Campus health is offering the Pfizer vaccine to students and faculty who are eligible for benefits. Testing is also free and available on the main campus.

Administrators say they strongly encourage unvaccinated students to get regularly tested.

Under state law, students may be required to undergo testing or submit proof of vaccination if the student is participating in a clinical setting at an institution licensed under A.R.S., which includes hospitals, nursing homes, care facilities, places for those with intellectual disabilities and group homes, if the institution requires it.

Testing is also mandatory for students who are engaged in research or testing that involves a live COVID-19 virus.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson police investigating Circle K robbery
Jacob Dindinger
EMT Jacob Dindinger succumbs to injuries
Marana Police are on scene in the area of Thomas Arron and Moore, as a swarm of bees is cleared...
UPDATE: One dead after Marana bee attack
The Vail School District is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. In just nine days, there have...
Vail schools dealing with COVID-19 outbreak
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Fact Finders July 30
FACT FINDERS: Child Tax Credit opt out deadline coming up
New guidelines have been issued in Pima County as the Delta variant continues to spread.
Pima County issues new COVID-19 guidelines
Unvaccinated military personnel will be required to wear a mask, distance themselves from...
U.S. military places unvaccinated employees under new COVID guidelines, may mandate vaccines
Work from home
FACT FINDERS: Working from home and privacy issues