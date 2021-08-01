Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning for parts of Pima county.

By Erin Christiansen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:44 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning active for central and western Pima county Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier air sifts in today leading to less shower and storm coverage for the start of the work week. Most of the storms stay east of Tucson through Wednesday. By Thursday high pressure will shift opening southern Arizona to more storm activity. This leads to a return of storms heading into the weekend. Temperatures will be near or above average

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY:10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high near 100F.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mi 90s.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs near 90 degrees.

