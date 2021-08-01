Police investigating two robberies in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating two robberies that took place on Saturday, July 31.

According to officials, officers from Operations Division West responded to the 1500 block of West St. Mary’s for a report of an armed robbery. One person has been detained.

Officers also responded to the 4800 block of South Park Ave. for a report of another robbery. The suspect has been detained and officers say there is no threat to the public.

Both investigations are ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.