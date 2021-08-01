UPDATE: Two teens facing murder charges in connection with armed robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two teens are facing murder charges in connection with armed robberies that left one man dead in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Aaron Jordae McComb, 17, and Rashine Ashburn, 16, are both charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

According to the interim complaint, McComb, Ashburn and another man used offerup.com to pose as sneaker buyers.

Rashine Ashburn is facing charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery. (Tucson Police Department)

All three suspects allegedly met the first victim at the Safeway on Broadway and Campbell on July 28. The suspects got away with the shoes but the victim was not injured.

About two hours later, the suspects met up with Ron Everett Fitch, 30, in the parking lot of the Safeway at Campbell and Prince.

According to investigators, two of the suspects approached Fitch’s car door. Fitch was shot while fleeing and died at the scene.

Fitch allegedly had a gun that went missing after the shooting, but there was no evidence the gun was fired.

According to court documents, two pair of unique sneakers, as well as Fitch’s gun, were found in McComb’s home.

Detectives believe a third suspect is outstanding and are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.