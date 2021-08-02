Masks required at Tucson polling places for Tuesday’s primary elections

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is requiring voters to wear masks at polling places on Tuesday during the city’s primary elections.

During the elections, seats in Wards 3, 5 and 6 are up for grabs.

Mayor Regina Romero last week required the use of masks in all city facilities.

Masks will be provided to those who need one at the entrance of each voting location, which will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voting locations include:

Donna R Liggins Recreation Center at 2160 North 6th Avenue

El Pueblo Senior Center at 101 West Irvington Road

Randolph Park at 900 South Randolph Way

The Tucson City Clerk Elections Center at 800 East 12th Street

Voters can also drop off ballots at the Pima County Recorder’s Office, located at 240 N. Stone Ave.

