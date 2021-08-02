Advertise
Parts of southern Arizona under excessive heat warning

The heat warning is slated to last through Wednesday.
The heat warning is slated to last through Wednesday.(NWS Tucson)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather service in Tucson issued an excessive heat warning for western Pima County, south central Pinal County and the Tohono O’odham Nation from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 through 8 p.m. the next day.

NWS Tucson says in a weather statement “dangerously” hot conditions, with afternoon temperatures peaking between 107 to 112 degrees, are expected.

Meteorologists urge residents to drink plenty of fluids, stay around air-conditioning, stay out of the sun and check on neighbors and relatives.

Those who work outside are encouraged to reschedule events that could be strenuous to the early morning or evening, know the signs of heat-related illnesses, wear lightweight and loose clothing and take frequent breaks in a cool environment.

Children and pets shouldn’t be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, NWS Tucson says.

