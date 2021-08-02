Rental prices in Tucson skyrocketing as eviction moratorium ends

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rental prices in Tucson are skyrocketing as the eviction moratorium expired Saturday.

“This is the largest rent increase I’ve had in my life, and I lived in the Los Angeles area for a few decades,” said Philip Klein.

Klein and his elderly mother have lived in the same Tucson apartment for the past five years. When it came time to re-sign his lease this summer, he was shocked.

“It has gone up roughly $3,500 a year,” he said. “With unemployment being what it was and my mother being on a limited income, an increase of nearly $4,000 is hitting us hard.”

He isn’t the only one seeing his rent surge. Rental prices have risen rapidly since the start of the pandemic. Jeff Andrews, a data journalist from Zumper, an apartment search website, said there’s two main factors causing a nationwide uptick.

“There’s kind of a ying-yang relationship between the housing market and rental market,” Andrews said. “When home prices escalate so rapidly it leaves a lot of people priced out who otherwise would own.”

He said Tucson’s growing population has also played into the increasing demand for homes and apartments. According to Zumper’s National Rent report , the price of a one-bedroom apartment in Tucson is up more than 14 percent since this time last year. The rise in prices is leaving Tucsonans like Klein in a tough situation.

“The people who are in my position, and I know I’m not the only one, people who are out of work or just starting again. We are in this incredible pit,” Klein said.

Tucson and Pima County are offering eviction prevention, rental and utility assistance to those who are eligible.

You can find more information on whether you are eligible and how to apply here .

