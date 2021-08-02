Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Several Seattle restaurants, bars require customers to show vaccination proof

By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:56 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (KOMO) - Many restaurants have signs that say “No shirts, no shoes, no service.” In Seattle, they are adding “No shots.”

A growing number of the city’s eateries are requiring patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before dining.

It’s estimated that three dozen Seattle-area bars and restaurants are enforcing the policy.

Large local event organizers, such as the PAX West Gaming Convention, are also preparing to require guests to show proof of vaccination.

Musang Restaurant is a popular place for people who are new to or big fans of Filipino food.

“It is our job to help educate and promote Filipino cuisine,” owner Melissa Miranda said.

With more than 20 employees, Miranda said she wants to make sure her staff is safe.

New rules are taking effect in her restaurant. The requirements are now posted on Instagram.

“Basically we posted yesterday evening that we’d be requiring our guests to bring proof of vaccination and I.D. or results of a negative test. The decision is since there are a lot of restaurant workers that are catching COVID even though they’re vaccinated,” Miranda said.

Miranda recognized that its inconvenient for many people.

“I know there will be some pushback, but I feel for myself, my staff and my family this is the safest thing.” Miranda said.

Navy Strength in Belltown is one of several businesses that have had vaccinated workers who tested positive for COVID-19, and bar management said they immediately shut down.

They join a growing list of Seattle bars and restaurants now requiring guests to prove that they’ve been vaccinated.

“We started doing this two days ago, and most people have been really accepting of it,” said Stephen Brenden of Liberty Bar. “If they don’t have the card on them or they can’t find a photo, they run home or take a picture or ask a partner to send a photo.”

At the Liberty Bar, signs are clearly posted in their windows.

“I’m hoping more and more bars and restaurants start doing it. We’re around people all day long. We want to be safe, want to keep the neighborhood safe,” Brenden said.

Copyright 2021 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

After several days, the family called in an expert trapper to remove the iguana. He put a stick...
Man shocked to find iguana in toilet spends days trying to get rid of it
It’s believed the iguana likely crawled into the Florida home through the sewage vent stack on...
Iguana found thrashing around toilet bowl in Fla. family's home
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.
The concern comes because of the fast spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about 75%...
TUSD to consider mask mandate for students, staff and visitors
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment