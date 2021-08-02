Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Park Tucson plans to resume its vehicle immobilization program on Monday, Aug. 9, and officials are urging residents to resolve unpaid parking fines before then.

According to a news release, parking enforcement agents plan to place a “Barnacle” device on any vehicle owned by someone with three or more unpaid parking citations.

The “Barnacle” is a GPS-monitored device that attaches to a car’s windshield and blocks the driver’s view, making the car impossible to move.

Once a “Barnacle” is placed on a car, its owner has the opportunity to come to a hearing scheduled within 48 hours, and the device will be removed once all fines and fees are paid.

To pay a parking fine, or arrange a payment plan, vehicle owners can contact Tucson City Court at (520) 791-4216 or visit 103 E. Alameda Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

