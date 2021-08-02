Advertise
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week

The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could also take their windshield with it.(WHSV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Park Tucson plans to resume its vehicle immobilization program on Monday, Aug. 9, and officials are urging residents to resolve unpaid parking fines before then.

According to a news release, parking enforcement agents plan to place a “Barnacle” device on any vehicle owned by someone with three or more unpaid parking citations.

The “Barnacle” is a GPS-monitored device that attaches to a car’s windshield and blocks the driver’s view, making the car impossible to move.

Once a “Barnacle” is placed on a car, its owner has the opportunity to come to a hearing scheduled within 48 hours, and the device will be removed once all fines and fees are paid.

To pay a parking fine, or arrange a payment plan, vehicle owners can contact Tucson City Court at (520) 791-4216 or visit 103 E. Alameda Street on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

