USA’s Carey wins gold in women’s floor exercise after Biles withdraws

Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's...
Jade Carey, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's apparatus final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:48 AM MST
TOKYO (AP) - American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise.

The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo even with star Simone Biles sitting out four finals to focus on her mental health.

Italian Vanessa Ferrari, fourth at both the 2008 and 2016 Olympics, claimed silver. The 30-year-old’s dramatic performance drew a roar from the various federations inside the Ariake Gymnastics Centre.

Angelina Melnikova of the team representing the Russian Olympic Committee and Mai Murakami of Japan tied for bronze with a score of 14.166. The gymnasts had both the same difficulty score and execution score in their routines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

