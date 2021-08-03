Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

ADOT smooths process for school bus drivers to report stop sign violators

About 13,000 drivers each year are reported by Arizona school bus drivers for not stopping as...
About 13,000 drivers each year are reported by Arizona school bus drivers for not stopping as required by state law.(WCAV)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Transportation has launched an online form that will make reporting stop sign violators easier for school bus drivers.

With school buses prowling through neighborhoods again with the start of the school year, drivers should expect to wait when the bus’ stop sign arm is extended.

About 13,000 drivers each year are reported by Arizona school bus drivers for not stopping as required.

A new streamlined process is allowing ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division to send warning letters more quickly to owners of vehicles that were reported as not stopping for the school bus stop sign.

Using an online form, bus drivers can send a complaint of a stop sign violator directly to MVD, which then will send a notification letter to the vehicle owner as an effort to call attention to the seriousness of running the stop sign, which allows students getting on and off the bus a safe space to cross the street. The notification letter is not a citation.

Previously, school bus drivers would fax forms to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, which then emailed or faxed the reports to MVD.

“Oftentimes, the reports were in batches and difficult to read, and it put DPS in the middle,” said MVD Senior Division Administrator Susan Trask. “We created an online form for the bus drivers to complete, removing DPS completely from the process, and making the submission electronic. This removed the need to fill out a form to fax or email.”

Drivers who are issued citations by law enforcement officers for passing a school bus when a stop arm is extended could face a civil penalty and possibly a suspended driver’s license under state law.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

Law Enforcement Officers reminding drivers to be safe near school zones & buses
Be extra careful on roads as students head back to school
Be extra careful on roads as students head back to school
Be extra careful on roads as students head back to school
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Pima County road closures