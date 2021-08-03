Advertise
Air Force sergeant reunited with retired K-9 partner

By WTVD Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
GOLDSBORO, NC (WTVD) - After a long eight months, an Air Force staff sergeant is finally reunited with a K-9 partner he credits with helping him get through his most trying times while he was stationed in South Korea.

According to Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson, the bond he shares with the 9-year-old German Shepherd is a special one.

“He doesn’t leave my side. He’s always right next to me,” Johnson said.

He is not just the proud owner of Chickel, but also his former partner.

In January 2020, Johnson was stationed in South Korea in an assignment that sent him many miles from his wife and two children, including his newborn daughter. The distance left him depressed and lonely until the day he met Chickel.

“It just seemed like a perfect match because he knew every time when pretty much I was depressed about it, or didn’t want to be alone at the time or anything,” Johnson said. “He always jumped up on the bed or ... brought his toy over to me just to try and cheer me up.”

The two quickly became inseparable.

Whether on patrol or off the clock, the pair always had each other’s back.

Later that year, Johnson was reassigned to Seymour Jackson Air Force Base as a dog handler.

With his new duty in mind, he knew he couldn’t leave his partner behind.

“I wanted Chickel before I even left. So, we started with the dispo process, which is his retirement process,” Johnson said. “It takes a little bit and unfortunately, I left before that ... came to an end.”

Getting Chickel home would be an expensive challenge, but that’s where American Humane comes into the story. The group is known for helping military work dogs reunite with their handlers.

The reunion was eight months in the making.

“As soon as I said his name, he just rushed over to me,” Johnson said.

Johnson and Chickel are home as a family.

“I wanted to let him know ... thank you for everything that he’s done,” Johnson said. “And now he’s back home and I get to make sure that he gets spoiled this time and I’m there for him. And whenever he’s lonely and returned for what he did for me over there.”

The organization that helped reunite Johnson and Chickel, American Humane, has served military members since World War I.

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

