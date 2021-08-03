Be extra careful on roads as students head back to school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As more students head back to school this week - it’s important to not forget about the school zones.

It’s something many drivers haven’t had to worry about in a while.

Now, several law enforcement agencies are reminding you to be extra careful on the roads especially in those school zones.

So here are some things to remember:

Slow down to 15 miles per hour at the first sight of a school zone sign.

There is no passing allowed in a school zone.

If people are in the crosswalk - you need to stop until they are completely off and back on the sidewalk.

Parents - make sure you’re dropping off your students in a safe spot.

Sgt. Aaron Marquis with Tucson Police’s Motors Unit said, “It’s actually against the law for parents to drop their students off on the opposite sides of the school, it creates a hazard, sometimes visibility issues for students that need to cross. ... For the students, please make sure you make eye contact with the crossing guard and even then look left and right make sure that the roadway is clear and that the cars are stopping.”

Police say they often see drivers distracted in school zones.

In the city of Tucson, the fine for any of those school-zone violations is more than $300.

If you are driving near a school bus, there are some laws to remember, too.

It could cost you $250 if you pass a bus at certain times.

Whether or not you can pass depends on if there is a raised median separating both sides of traffic.

If it’s there, cars behind the bus still need to stop.

But it’s OK for cars on the other side of the road to keep going.

If there’s no median and only a double yellow line, you need to stop no matter what side of the road you’re on.

