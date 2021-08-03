Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FBI agents used photos of young female office staff to lure predators, watchdog says

The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child...
The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:20 AM MST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FBI is accused of putting some of its own employees in danger to lure suspected child predators.

The Justice Department conducted an internal review on the FBI’s child sex trafficking investigations and found the agency used provocative photographs of young female bureau staffers on social media sites.

The practice was largely unsupervised.

The review found the staffers used were not certified for undercover work, agents did not get approval from supervisors and they did not document which sites had the photographs.

The FBI’s inspector general said this practice potentially placed staffers in danger of becoming victims.

The FBI’s executive assistant director said the agency is evaluating its policies and guidelines in response to the review.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

After several days, the family called in an expert trapper to remove the iguana. He put a stick...
Man shocked to find iguana in toilet spends days trying to get rid of it
It’s believed the iguana likely crawled into the Florida home through the sewage vent stack on...
Iguana found thrashing around toilet bowl in Fla. family's home
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.
The concern comes because of the fast spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about 75%...
TUSD to consider mask mandate for students, staff and visitors
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment