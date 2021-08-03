FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning active for central and western Pima county Tuesday and Wednesday, with Tucson and parts of Graham and Greenlee county added to it on Wednesday. Drier air sifts in today leading to less shower and storm coverage for the start of the work week. Isolated storms possible near the International Border. By Thursday high pressure will shift opening southern Arizona to more storm activity. This leads to a return of storms heading into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.

FRIDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.

SATURDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

