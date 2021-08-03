Advertise
Iceberg wall collapse hurts 3 at Titanic attraction in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:48 AM MST|Updated: 18 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Three guests were injured when an iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge on Monday, WVLT reported.

All three guests were taken to the hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown, official said.

The attraction was closed after the incident Monday but reopened on Tuesday, according to its Facebook page.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. ... Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

The Titanic Museum Attraction in Pigeon Forge allows “passengers” to experience the environment of the Titanic.

The tour is self-guided, allowing visitor to touch a real iceberg, reach their hand into 28-degree water, shovel “coal” and try to stand on a sloping deck, according to the museum’s website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

