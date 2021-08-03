Juan Ciscomani announces run for Congress

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Republican Juan Ciscomani announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, he is running for U.S. Congress to represent Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District. He is hoping to fill the seat being vacated by Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick.

Ciscomani calls himself a fighter for conservative values and a dedicated professional who has spent his career working on the issues that face southern Arizona.

For the past six years, Ciscomani has worked as part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s staff, where he is the Senior Advisor for Regional and International Affairs.

The son of immigrants, Ciscomani was the first in his family to achieve higher education, graduating from Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.

Ciscomani and his wife, Laura, have six children.

