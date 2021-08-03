Man dead after Saturday altercation on Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight that that led to a man’s death last weekend is under investigation.

Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 to the 500 block of North Iroquois Avenue after it was reported that someone had been assaulted and seriously injured.

When they arrived, police said, they found a man with “obvious” signs of trauma in front of a home.

Officers said they immediately began treating him at the scene before medics took him to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after he got there.

Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Trevor Gene Ladd.

After finding evidence at the scene and taking witness statements, detectives said they determined Ladd had gotten into a fight with an unknown person in the street.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, no suspects had been identified and detectives are working to find out what led up to the altercation.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

