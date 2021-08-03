Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man dead after Saturday altercation on Tucson’s west side

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:10 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight that that led to a man’s death last weekend is under investigation.

Tucson police said they were called around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 31 to the 500 block of North Iroquois Avenue after it was reported that someone had been assaulted and seriously injured.

When they arrived, police said, they found a man with “obvious” signs of trauma in front of a home.

Officers said they immediately began treating him at the scene before medics took him to Banner University Medical Center, where he died shortly after he got there.

Investigators identified the victim as 37-year-old Trevor Gene Ladd.

After finding evidence at the scene and taking witness statements, detectives said they determined Ladd had gotten into a fight with an unknown person in the street.

As of Monday, Aug. 2, no suspects had been identified and detectives are working to find out what led up to the altercation.

Police asked anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can stay anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.
The concern comes because of the fast spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about 75%...
TUSD to consider mask mandate for students, staff and visitors
Police are shutting down part of Alvernon Way after a hit-and-run left a man seriously injured.
Tucson police investigating midtown hit-and-run
Only two candidates in Ward 3 are expected to run against each other in the November elections.
Two running uncontested after Tucson’s primary election
Supporters of Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., camp with her outside the U.S. Capitol, in Washington,...
CDC issues new eviction ban for most of US through Oct. 3