Milk Depot collecting breast milk donations at Tucson Medical Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some new mothers in the Tucson area can now give a precious gift to premature or critically ill newborns: breast milk.

Tucson Medical Center announced on Monday, August 2 the opening of its milk depot, where breastfeeding mothers can donate breast milk to the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin.

Mothers who are currently breastfeeding children younger than one year old can be screened for free to become donors, according to a news release from the hospital.

Nonprofit milk banks, such as the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin, ensure the donated milk is safe and available to sick infants, regardless of their families’ ability to pay.

“We believe that donor human milk should first be available to the sickest babies that need it most,” Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin co-founder Sonny Rivera was quoted as saying.

Noreen Carver, TMC lactation consultant and nurse, said the hospital already uses milk donated to the Austin milk bank at its postpartum unit.

“We have seen firsthand how valuable this program is to these mothers,” Carver said. “Since the inception of our donor program, we have seen improved outcomes for babies in our NICU. On our postpartum unit, we have seen increased breastfeeding at discharge.”

Breastfeeding mothers who are interested in donating can call 1-877-813-6455 to start the screening process. Tucson Medical Center is located at 5301 East Grant Road.

