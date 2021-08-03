Millions of dollars available to tenants facing eviction in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The extension of the eviction moratorium will buy tenants who were impacted by the pandemic more time to find help.

The Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention Program has paid out nearly $16 million in rental assistance and has nearly $10 million in funding left to pay out.

The city of Tucson expects to receive an additional $20 million and Pima County expects to also receive additional funding, according to the Community Investment Corporation. Tenants can apply for the rental assistance program or landlords and property managers can apply on behalf of their tenants.

“If you keep your tenant housed, then you as a landlord will be able to get that back rent and three months ahead,” said Pima County Constable Kristen Randall.

She said she gave out about 12 evictions per day before COVID. That number has dropped by nearly half during the moratorium and she’s nervous to see what will happen once the moratorium finally comes to an end.

“I’m worried, using the pre-pandemic as a baseline, that we are going to have these other ones on top of that,” she said. “I have no idea what to expect.”

Although she’s not required to, Randall tries to tell tenants about their looming eviction at least a day in advance. She gives tenants information on rental assistance and local resources to better prepare them when the eviction happens.

“Even giving a few days of warning really helps out,” she said. “There are fewer people just going right to the street.”

Randall said the pandemic has prompted many organizations to work together and create more programs for those in need. Find information on the Tucson and Pima County Eviction Prevention Program and how to apply for rental or utility assistance, here.

