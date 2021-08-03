Missing students: Districts work to boost enrollment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local districts are crossing their fingers, hoping thousands of students who didn’t enroll last year will show up at school.

If they don’t, districts risk losing funds.

It’s a playbook nobody has ever seen before.

Nobody in this generation has been put to this kind of test.

Confusion and concern about COVID 19 safety coupled with a drastic changes in learning fueled an unexpected drop in enrollment in the region and across the nation. Question now is — how many of those students will return this year, especially with news of rising Delta variant cases?

“This is going to be a very challenging year coming up,” said Pima County Superintendent Dustin Williams.

Williams has been busy tracking all the students in Pima County.

“As county school superintendent, we look at where all the kids are, where they went, are they coming back?” he said.

Danielle Valdez has two daughters in the Sunnyside District, kindergartener Malia and second Grader Maya.

Maya hasn’t been in a classroom for a year.

Valdez kept her home, working remotely because of COVID safety concerns.

“I’m nervous,” she said, ”Just about how they’re going to do it, how it’s all gonna be, you know?”

She chose to keep her child in the public school system last year, but a lot of parents didn’t.

Education Week reports districts nationwide lost 1.4 million students — nearly 3 percent.

In Arizona, it’s a similar percentage.

”They’ve approximated about 38,000 missing students in the state. Here in Pima County, I think the number is roughly around 5 to 8 thousand,” Williams said.

A significant number, he said. KOLD checked the enrollment count with the districts.

Top 20/21 enrollment losses in Pima County (KOLD)

Tucson Unified lost 3,600 students last school year, which is an 8% drop.

Amphi and Sahuarita each reported a 12% drop.

But four other districts, Catalina Foothills, Flowing Wells, Marana, and Sunnyside, ranged -7 to -4%.

More enrollment losses in Pima County in 20/21 (KOLD)

The total enrollment drop in Pima County was about 8 thousand – a loss of about 48 million dollars.

Districts lost 48 million dollars (KOLD)

“Everything is preliminary at this moment because we don’t have the kids in the actual classroom. We had some great momentum very early in the summertime and parents were excited and the masks were coming off and then the Delta variant hit. And I think everybody now is just really figuring out what this Delta variant is doing,” said Williams.

It’s a huge concern for Sunnyside Superintendent Steve Holmes. School funding is based on the number of students enrolled. Holmes is seeing an uptick in registration right now, but it may not be enough.

“We’ll get a better handle of what’s what, how many students show up that first day,” he said.

Current or estimated enrollment (KOLD)

Holmes is estimating another loss this school year: 1%. That’s a drop of more than a thousand students since the start of the pandemic.

Sahuarita is expecting nearly all students to return. Amphi is anticipating about a third will come back. Catalina Foothills, Marana and Vail report more students have enrolled than before the pandemic.

Tucson Unified didn’t give us its current or estimated enrollment count.

Holmes says staff have been working hard to try to bring back the kids they lost. Her said, “Making phone calls, knocking on doors again, trying to encourage students, Hey we’re opening up for registration.” Holmes feels funding is not as big a concern as learning loss.

Many students have lost ground and catching students up won’t come cheap.

“I’m more concerned of where those students are and how we can help them,” Holmes said. Students will need smaller class sizes, more one on one instruction, and that includes the many students holed up inside their homes working remotely with little social interaction, like Maya.

Valdez said, “She has a lot of learning loss. And I wonder how the teachers and everyone is preparing for that.”

Federal Cares Act funds are helping districts address learning loss, but that’s only for the next few years.

After those dollars dry up, districts that lost students for good might be forced to cut staff and services.

