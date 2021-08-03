Pima County to discuss mandatory vaccines for workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the Delta variant continues its spread, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is asking the Board of Supervisors to vote to mandate vaccines for all 6,800 county employees as a condition of employment.

The county would follow Banner Health in requiring it worker to be vaccinated.

“I would ask the board to require Covid-19 vaccinations for our employees as a condition to continued employment with Pima County,” Huckelberry wrote in a memo addressed to the board chair and all member of the board.

The board will take up and likely vote on the request at its August 10, 2021 meeting.

A canvass of the board shows two members in favor, two unsure and one opposed.

“I still feel it’s going down a slippery slope with our individual rights, with our liberties to be forced into a decision to do something you don’t want to do,” said District 4 Republican Steve Christy, who is opposed to the measure.

But there are others who feel it’s the best way to protect employees and the general public.

“I am in favor of the county doing what’s in the best interest of protecting the people we serve, said District 2 Democrat Matt Heinz, who is advocating for passage.

The county believes at least 2,036 of its workers have been vaccinated because they have requested an “I am vaccinated sticker” but that may not be a correct number.

Some of the issues the county will discuss is whether it an tolerate employee losses if some workers resign rather than take the shot, what exemptions there may be such as health reasons or religious reasons and whether employees who opt out of the vaccine can be required to take a weekly or biweekly test.

We asked the office of Governor Doug Ducey for a comment but did not hear back.

“We need to embrace this and take care of it, we have the tools,” Heinz said. “Do it and stop being ridiculous.”

Heinz will also ask the board to mandate vaccines for all of the 45,000 health care workers in Pima County.

