Sierra Vista shelter extends dog adoption special

The Shelter's Dog Days of Summer Adoption Special will now last through Aug. 31.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is extending its dog adoption special through the end of August as the shelter reaches capacity.

In a news release from the shelter, dog adoption fees are reduced from $75 to $50 through August 31, and include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, a city dog license and a microchip implant.

“Summer is always a busy time for us and we currently have a great variety of dogs waiting to find loving homes,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said.

The shelter is also seeking foster families. Potential fosters must fill out an application and provide proof that other pets in the home have their rabies vaccinations before the staff ensures a foster pet will be a good match for the home.

The shelter will provide foster families with food and supplies.

The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is located at 6799 East Highway 90. The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 5 p.m.

