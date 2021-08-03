Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Stranded killer whale free after getting stuck along Alaska coastline

By Jay Luzardo, Megan Pacer and Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A 20-foot orca beached on the shore of Prince of Wales Island is back in the ocean after good Samaritans took care of it for hours until the tide came in.

Julie Fair with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the killer whale was able to refloat with the rising tide after getting stuck on the rocky beach, KTUU-TV reported.

The ship M/V Steadfast initially reported that the orca was 4-5 feet above the tide line.

The NOAA gave the Steadfast’s captain and crew authorization to use a seawater pump to ensure the killer whale was wet and to keep away any hungry birds or animals.

Before the ship’s crew set up the pump, good Samaritans threw buckets of water on the orca.

A law enforcement officer with NOAA eventually took over observing the killer whale, along with Alaska Wildlife troopers until it was back in the ocean.

“Our officer and troopers report the whale was a bit slow at first, and meandered around a little before swimming away,” Fair wrote.

No other orcas were seen in the area, according to Fair.

NOAA Fisheries said it would examine photos and video taken at the scene to determine if the killer whale was in its records and to assess any injuries.

Copyright 2021 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

After several days, the family called in an expert trapper to remove the iguana. He put a stick...
Man shocked to find iguana in toilet spends days trying to get rid of it
It’s believed the iguana likely crawled into the Florida home through the sewage vent stack on...
Iguana found thrashing around toilet bowl in Fla. family's home
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.
The concern comes because of the fast spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about 75%...
TUSD to consider mask mandate for students, staff and visitors
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment