Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to rescue several people from the Tanque Verde wash on Monday, Aug. 2.

Firefighters tweeted that the rescue took place near Bonanza Avenue.

According to first responders, one person was holding onto a three and was helped to safety by firefighters, while two victims who were trapped in a vehicle were rescued.

None of the victims needed medical attention, firefighters said.

WATER RESCUE 💦 #TucsonFire is performing a swift water rescue on the Tanque Verde Wash near Bonanza Avenue. #TFD is working to get 3 victims to safety pic.twitter.com/cYapWwDOTR — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 3, 2021

