Police: Driver was impaired in fatal pedestrian crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was killed and a driver may be facing charges after a crash in Tucson late Saturday, July 31.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Valencia Road around 8:30 p.m.

A female pedestrian, who had not been identified yet, was hit and died.

Witnesses told officers a vehicle was traveling westbound on Valencia when the pedestrian walked in the road. The driver was unable to swerve in time to avoid the woman.

The TPD said the driver was impaired at the time of the collision and the preliminary investigation finding both the pedestrian crossing and the driver under the influence contributed to the crash.

No charges or citations have been issued yet, but the investigation is ongoing.

