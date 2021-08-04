Buffelgrass Takes Over During Wet Monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With July of 2021 being the wettest month in Tucson ever on record, cue the buffelgrass in a big way!

The non-native plant is growing like crazy after a very dry monsoon last year. Kim Franklin, Conservation Science Manager at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, says the recent rain means seeds are spreading and now is a good time to get it under control.

”We do most of our pulling in the cooler months but actually because of the rain the soil is softer and it’s easier to pull it up so there are groups actively pulling throughout the year,” she said.

Franklin says buffelgrass can hurt the growth of our native plants and therefore also impact the animals that eat those plants. Removing it is also important to lower the risk of fires. Buffelgrass dries up and becomes perfect tinder for wildfires to spread quickly.

If you’d like to help on a buffelgrass pull, check out this link: https://www.desertmuseum.org/buffelgrass/

