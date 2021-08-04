CBP agents, officers begin use of body-worn cameras

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection has begun outfitting agents and officers with body-worn cameras to better enhance its policing practices and reinforce trust and transparency, the agency announced on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

“Our agents and officers serve the public and protect our borders every day with great skill and professionalism,” said Troy Miller, CBP acting commissioner. “Providing them with state-of-the-art technology and tools like body-worn cameras will support their work and provide greater transparency into interactions between CBP officers and agents and the public.”

CBP expects to deploy about 6,000 cameras by the end of 2021.

Body-worn cameras are part of the agency’s new Incident-Driven Video Recording Systems program, which records and stores video and audio data to support the agency’s mission.

The cameras will run continuously, and once an agent or officer activates a camera, it will save footage from two minutes before the activation of the camera. Footage will be retained based upon the nature of the recorded incident and its evidentiary value.

CBP conducted a six-month in-field evaluation of the program from May to November 2018 resulting in a recommendation to deploy the cameras.

The deployment is planned in phases, beginning at Border Patrol locations across the southwest and northern borders, to be followed by select Office of Field Operations ports of entry throughout the United States.

