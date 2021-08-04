FIRST ALERT FORECAST: excessive heat warning in place today!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Excessive Heat Warning active for much of southern Arizona today. Storm chances taking a backseat with only isolated storms possible near the international border. By Thursday high pressure will shift opening southern Arizona to more storm activity. This leads to a return of storms heading into the weekend with temperatures falling back into the 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive Heat Warning in place. Mostly sunny with a high of 107F.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 104F.
FRIDAY: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with a high of 104F.
SATURDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.
