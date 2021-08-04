Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Forecasters: Hurricane season to be busier than 1st thought

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms...
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms instead of the 13 to 20 it predicted in May.(Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - After a record start, followed by a near-silent July, the Atlantic hurricane season looks like it will be busier than meteorologists predicted a few months ago.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Wednesday updated its outlook for the 2021 Atlantic season, slightly increasing the number of named storms and hurricanes expected in what is predicted to be a busy — but not record-breaking — year.

The agency is now forecasting 15 to 21 named storms instead of the 13 to 20 it predicted in May. Meteorologists also said the number of expected hurricanes is seven to 10, instead of six to 10.

The chance for an above-average hurricane season increased from 60% to 65%, with a 15% chance that forecasters will run past the list of 21 storm names. Last year saw a record 30 named storms and forecasters had to use Greek letters by the end of the season.

A reduction in high-level cross winds, normal to slightly warmer sea temperatures, increased rains in Africa where seeds of stronger storms start, a possible cooling of the central Pacific and a general period of high storm activity since 1995 are reasons for a busy season, said lead forecaster Matthew Rosencrans.

Colorado State University, which pioneered hurricane seasonal forecasts, last month also increased the number of storms expected in its forecast.

In early July, soon-to-be Hurricane Elsa formed and was the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating a mark set last year. Elsa also formed in the eastern Caribbean and history shows that years when storms develop in eastern Caribbean in June or July it tends to be a busy season, Rosencrans said.

Hurricane season lasts through the end of November, with its peak running from mid-August to mid-October.

___

Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver was impaired in fatal pedestrian crash in Tucson

Latest News

TMC HealthCare said employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar...
TMC HealthCare to require employees get at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 1
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,286 new cases of COVID-19; 18,289 total deaths
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Once an agent or officer activates a camera, it will save footage from two minutes before the...
CBP agents, officers begin use of body-worn cameras
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers