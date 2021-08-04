Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Library book returned after 50 years with $20 bill

The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by...
The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLYMOUTH, Pa. (AP) — A book checked out a half-century ago has been anonymously returned to a library in northeastern Pennsylvania, officials said.

The Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice reports that the 1967 copy of “Coins You Can Collect” by Burton Hobson arrived last month at the Plymouth Public Library in Luzerne County along with a $20 bill.

An accompanying unsigned letter, written as if by the book itself, said “Fifty years ago (yes 50!), a little girl checked me out of this library in 1971. At this time, she didn’t know they were going to move from Plymouth. Back then, kids weren’t told things like that.

“As you can see, she took very good care of me,” the letter continued, explaining that it was packed away often for frequent moves but was “always with many other books.”

The writer, speaking in her own voice rather than as the book, then says she often intended to send the book back but somehow never got around to it.

“This became a running joke in my family. Each time we moved, they always asked me if I packed ‘the Plymouth Book,’” she wrote.

The letter writer said she knew the $20 wouldn’t come close to paying the accrued fine, but suggested “Perhaps you can pay off some fines of some kids with it.”

Library director Laura Keller said she did just that, paying “some hefty fines” of a young mother who wanted to start borrowing books again. Borrowing privileges at the library are suspended if fines exceed $5, she said.

Both letter and book will soon be on display at the library, Keller said. The writer’s identity remains a mystery, although she said her family and friends would know the story was about her if it was published in a local newspaper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver was impaired in fatal pedestrian crash in Tucson

Latest News

TMC HealthCare said employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar...
TMC HealthCare to require employees get at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 1
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,286 new cases of COVID-19; 18,289 total deaths
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Once an agent or officer activates a camera, it will save footage from two minutes before the...
CBP agents, officers begin use of body-worn cameras
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers