Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man accused of killing, partially dismembering woman in Fla. apartment

By WESH Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - A Florida man faces a first-degree murder charge after police found a woman partially dismembered in the apartment where he had been staying.

Warning: This article contains disturbing details that may be upsetting to readers.

Police responded to a call of a “suspicious person displaying hostile, erratic behavior” at an Orlando, Florida, apartment Thursday afternoon. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Arthur Creese, was in the parking lot naked.

Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise...
Arthur Creese, 37, faces a charge of first-degree murder in the death of 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel.(Source: Orange County Inmate Records)

Creese was taken into custody over mental health and/or drug concerns and sent to the hospital.

When officers went to speak with the tenant in the apartment Creese was known to be staying in, they noticed blood on the door. They entered the apartment and found 32-year-old Turquoise Raegina Samuel dead and partially dismembered.

Police say Samuel’s chest had been cut open, and her hands were cut off and placed on the dining room table. One of her feet had been nailed to the floor.

After interviewing Creese at the hospital, police say there was probable evidence to arrest him for the first-degree murder of Samuel. Detectives were also able to match an impression of Creese’s feet to footprints found in blood at the crime scene.

Hazel Science, who lived about Creese, says she was heartbroken by Samuel’s death.

“It hurts my heart because she didn’t deserve that,” Science said.

She says she’d called law enforcement several times to report Creese’s behavior. She wishes he’d been taken into custody earlier and gotten mental help.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Man arrested in homicide investigation on Tucson’s east side
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting

Latest News

After several days, the family called in an expert trapper to remove the iguana. He put a stick...
Man shocked to find iguana in toilet spends days trying to get rid of it
It’s believed the iguana likely crawled into the Florida home through the sewage vent stack on...
Iguana found thrashing around toilet bowl in Fla. family's home
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 3, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning includes Tucson Wednesday.
The concern comes because of the fast spreading Delta variant, which now accounts for about 75%...
TUSD to consider mask mandate for students, staff and visitors