Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

NASCAR to require masks in enclosed areas going forward

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:46 AM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — NASCAR is adjusting its health protocols as COVID-19 cases increase across the country.

Beginning with this weekend’s events at Watkins Glen International, all personnel must wear a face mask in enclosed areas at all times, regardless of vaccination status. Enclosed areas include haulers and buildings, restrooms, the infield care center, race control and suites.

NASCAR said the update to its protocols was being implemented on the advice of its consulting physicians and recently issued medical guidance. Masks will not be required outdoors at NASCAR events, provided individuals refrain from sustained close contact.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lifted COVID-19 restrictions in mid-June and Watkins Glen International announced three days later that its grandstands would be fully open to spectators for its NASCAR tripleheader weekend, which also includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday.

Last year’s Cup race at Watkins Glen was switched to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of COVID-19.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit
Police are investigating.
Police: Driver was impaired in fatal pedestrian crash in Tucson

Latest News

TMC HealthCare said employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar...
TMC HealthCare to require employees get at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 1
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,286 new cases of COVID-19; 18,289 total deaths
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2020 file photo, protesters display placards while calling for support...
EXPLAINER: Will new CDC moratorium keep tenants housed?
Once an agent or officer activates a camera, it will save footage from two minutes before the...
CBP agents, officers begin use of body-worn cameras
Mattel honors global frontline medical workers with one-of-a-kind Barbie dolls.
Barbie unveils dolls honoring frontline workers