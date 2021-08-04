Advertise
Nationwide Emergency Alert test on Aug. 11

Residents are urged to sign up for emergency notification systems
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting a nationwide test of the emergency alert system and the wireless emergency alerts on Aug. 11 at 10:20 a.m.

The test messages will be sent to all cell phones, televisions and radios that have opted to receive them. Messages will either be shown in English or Spanish, depending on the language settings of the device.

“It is important to test communication methods to ensure agencies can effectively warn and deliver messages to the public in case of an emergency,” Allen Clark, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, was quoted to saying. “We want to let Arizonans know about these scheduled tests so they will not be alarmed when they hear their phones give off alerting tones or see scrolling messages on their televisions.”

Many counties and tribes in Arizona have systems in place to quickly notify affected areas of an emergency by sending a voice or text message and residents are encouraged to sign up for these through their local emergency management office.

