Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

NCAA releases COVID guidelines for fall sports

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The NCAA released its COVID-19 guidelines for fall sports on Wednesday.

The guidelines spell out the protocol for unvaccinated and fully vaccinated coaches, players and staff that have close contact with teams.

Fall sports include football, cross country, soccer and volleyball.

The guidance comes as the delta variant is surging across the United States.

“Current vaccination rates remain inadequate to provide community-level immunity,” Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. “It is essential that member schools work in concert with federal, state and local public health officials to develop COVID-19 prevention and management strategies that make sense for them.”

Fully vaccinated individuals will avoid testing unless they become symptomatic or have had close contract with someone who tests positive.

Those not fully vaccinated must test negative twice on non-consecutive days before they can begin training and then must test negative ahead of each game or match.

Teams will be expected to wear masks when traveling together. During games, there are no mask or social distancing requirements.

According to the NCAA, decision-making should be ultimately guided by four things:

  • Community-level immunity status
  • Community-level transmission
  • State law
  • Local public health authorities

During the 2020 fall sports season, many schools opted out of competition because of the pandemic, while others played abbreviated seasons because of outbreaks or because conferences elected to play limited schedules to limit exposure to the virus.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were killed and several others were hurt in a mass shooting in Tucson Sunday, July...
PCAO reviews officer involved shooting
The Barnacles hold up to 700 pounds of force, meaning anyone who attempts to take it off could...
Tucson parking enforcement bringing back ‘Barnacles’ next week
The Tucson Police Department said Valerie Louise West, 62, is facing a charge of leaving the...
UPDATE: Woman arrested following hit-and-run accident that left pedestrian seriously hurt in midtown Tucson
Firefighters rescued three people from the Tanque Verde wash.
Three rescued from wash on Tucson’s east side
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
Justice Department issues clearest warning yet on Arizona election audit

Latest News

Tucson community rallies together
Nationwide “Keep Local Alive” movement shines spotlight on Tucson
Arizona football confident in vaccination status
UArizona Football looks forward to fall with mostly vaccinated team
Dozens gather to protest Banner Health's vaccine mandate for employees
Ames Officer Celena Rohland asked her colleagues to visit the lemonade stand to “make a...
Officers rally to save twins’ lemonade stand after thief steals tip jar
Four different law enforcement agencies showed up when the twins reopened their stand, helping...
Twins get sweet surprise from police officers after thief steals from lemonade stand