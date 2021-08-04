Advertise
Nogales USD back to in-person learning for first time in months

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All 10 schools in the Nogales Unified School District are returning to the traditional learning method Wednesday, Aug. 4.

With remote learning not an option, Superintendent Fernando Parra says there’s been a lot of preparation.

“This is an exciting time,” he said.

This is the first time in months all students in the district will be back together. Parra says while they are staying on top of changes, like no mask mandates by law, the preparations are always top of mind.

“There’s excitement and there’s concern,” he says. “Because this ongoing virus changes everything and dictates what we do. As superintendent, I am the leader of the district and this year the virus has been the leader of what changes, adjustments and medications we make.”

Parra says the high vaccination rate across Santa Cruz County is helping some feel more comfortable sending kids to the classroom. CDC data shows an almost 95% vaccination rate for people 12 and older and about 98% for those 18 and older.

