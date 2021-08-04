Advertise
Pima County investigating inmate death

Pima County Jail
Pima County Jail(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Criminal Investigations Division are investigating the death of an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

Cruz Patino, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, Aug. 3, and taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

A corrections officer at the jail was advised that Patino needed medical attention at about 6 a.m. The corrections officer found Patino unresponsive in his cell and called for medical assistance.

Staff immediately began administering emergency life-saving measures until Tucson Fire Department personnel arrived.

After attempting to resuscitate Patino, medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

Patino was booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on July 30, and had been under detoxification protocols, as directed by medical staff.

The investigation remains ongoing.

