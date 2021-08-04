Advertise
Red Flag-Rescue Team returns to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base

Training exercises will take place from Aug. 5 to Aug. 20.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting Thursday the Tucson sky will be filled with some unfamiliar military planes around Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

The Department of Defense’s premier combat search and rescue exercise, Red Flag-Rescue, will be providing advanced, realistic and relevant air-to-surface integration warfighter training. The training exercises will start Aug. 5 and go through Aug. 20.

“This recurring training is vital to ensure the DOD, the Air Force, and our multi-national partners are ready to execute CSAR and bring our personnel home,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Allen, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

The two-week exercise will include teams from the U.S. Air Force, Navy, Army and allied partners. Participating aircraft will be operating out of Davis-Monthan while the exercise scenarios will take place in military training areas located in southern Arizona and New Mexico.

