TUSD Superintendent taking responsibility for bus issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to a nationwide school bus driver shortage, the Tucson Unified School District is asking certain parents to take their students to “bus hub stops” to catch a bus to school. But that’s causing some issues for parents, especially finding out the night before the first day of school.

Local school districts told KOLD News 13 last month they were struggling to fill vacant bus driver positions, which are typically filled by older people and retirees, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents are asked to drop their students off at their assigned hubs before school and pick them up after the school day ends.

But some hub stops are miles away for kids, and parents can’t make that drive.

During a conference with the district and parents this evening, superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo owned up to the mistake.

“I was wrong. Probably should have stopped the planning a lot earlier and admitted that we didn’t have the resources that we needed and to face the community a lot sooner than I’m doing tonight. This is definitely a learning moment tonight. I’m going to welcome and accept all the criticism that is going to be levied,” said Trujillo.

Because thousands of students are at risk of being impacted by this system, Dr. Trujillo has asked schools to excuse absences for at least the first week as they work out the kinks, though he wasn’t sure how long that would take.

He says students with disabilities and those without homes will not have their routes disrupted.

Trujillo offered a few things---he says parents who cannot make the hub system will receive a cash incentive for gas or another means of transportation.

“I’ve asked our principals to open up their schools earlier and keep them open later. We will be providing funding to your neighborhood schools to open up as early as possible to watch students that now need to get dropped off early and need to stay later.”

Several parents expressed concerns that the changes could force parents to leave their kids unsupervised or negatively affect their work schedules.

According to the district’s website, parents of students that qualify for a hub stop can find their locations and times here.

Only students who qualify can use the hub stops.

