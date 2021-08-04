TMC HealthCare to require employees get at least one dose of vaccine by Sept. 1

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TMC HealthCare said it will require employees get the COVID-19 vaccine, following a similar move by Banner Health.

TMC sent an email to employees that said they must get at least one dose of the vaccine by Sept. 1.

If an employee does not get the vaccine and does not get a waiver or deferral, they “will no longer be eligible for employment with TMC.”

Banner made its announcement a little more than two weeks ago and is giving employees until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated.

“While effective vaccines are readily available, too many employees within the TMC HealthCare system have elected not to be vaccinated,” the company said. “People who have not been vaccinated are at higher risk of severe disease. The (CDC) has reported that 99.5% of hospital deaths in the United States are from unvaccinated individuals. Those who are unvaccinated also are at higher risk of transmitting the disease to others, including their co-workers and our patients.”

TMC said it will accept waivers for religious and medical reasons, just as it does for the flu shot. Also, pregnant women will be able to file for a deferral.

Those who do get the wavier will have to be tested twice per week, according to TMC.

